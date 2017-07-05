League of Legends RP faces 20 percent price hike in UK following Brexit

Riot has announced that League of Legends players residing in the UK will face a 20 percent price rise on RP (Riot Points) following the country's decision to part ways the EU.

As of 11.59pm BST on July 25, the new prices will come into play—changes which Riot says are a direct result of a weakened pound (GBP) following last year's Brexit vote.

Taking to its official blog, Riot issued a statement:

"Last June, the UK voted to leave the European Union, triggering a drop in the value of the pound relative to other global currencies, particularly the US dollar. This change meant that while UK players were spending the same number of pounds on RP as before, players elsewhere in the world were paying a lot more in comparison.

"Like a lot of companies who sell digital content, we monitored the situation closely over several months to see whether the pound would recover, but it's been over a year now and we feel we've reached the point where a price change is necessary to restore parity.

"In order to do that, we will be raising the price of RP by 20% on 25th July 2017 at 23:59 BST. This is a one-time change to restore balance in RP pricing around the world. None of your existing purchases will be affected.

"We'll be keeping the old RP prices in store until July 25th, and any RP purchased now will be unaffected by the price change. The cost of champions, skins and other items will not change after the RP price adjustment, so any RP you buy now at the lower price will still unlock the same amount of content next month as it does today."

Riot also posted this summary of old versus new prices:

A short Q&A can also be found via the aforementioned blog post. For more LoL, check out why Cassandra Marshall thinks Riot's MOBA is still figuring out player welfare.