League of Legends prototype card game unearthed by hacker

League of Legends had, has or will have a card game in the works, as revealed in perhaps the oddest manner possible. Riot Games' co-founder and president Marc Merrill seemingly had his twitter account hacked over the weekend, with said hacker revealing the existence of a standalone card game called League of Legends: Supremacy (a name Riot trademarked a year ago). The account thief teased a few images and then threatened to upload the whole lot, before backing down and handing control back to Marc.

The hacker seems to have got their mitts on the card game itself, claiming that Supremacy was "fully completed, but never released". Their image of its login screen is pictured above.

Once he'd wrestled back control of his account and expunged the illicit tweets, Merrill tweeted that "Yup, someone got onto my Twitter account. Yup, someone shared some old screens from one of the many prototypes we've experimented with."

"We're always working on a variety of new ideas for League & beyond. Lots of experimentation that may never see the light of day :)"

So there you have it - League of Legends had a card game at one point, though we'll have to wait and see whether it still exists in some form. In the meantime, I guess we'll have to make do with Blizzard's Hearthstone, which by all accounts appears to be pretty great.

Thanks to Kotaku .