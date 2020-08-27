League of Legends music group K/DA isn't K-Pop anymore and I don't know how to feel

The promised new release from the League of Legends virtual pop group K/DA has arrived. The Baddest, featuring the return of Soyeon and Miyeon of (G)I-DLE and newcomers Bea Miller and Wolftyla, is the "pre-release single" off the group's debut EP, set to come out later this year.

K/DA went big in 2018 with the release of the K-Pop track Pop/Stars, but Riot said that the group has evolved since then "to embrace a more global pop sound." Other tracks on the EP will feature collaborations with even more artists, who will be revealed later on K/DA's social media channels.

"Ever since K/DA premiered their explosive track Pop/Stars at the 2018 League of Legends World Championships, fans always ask what’s next for the group," Riot Games music head Toa Dunn said. "We can’t wait for everyone to hear the new track today, followed by the EP later in the year, which is packed with tons of surprises for League of Legends and K/DA fans to enjoy."

I can't say that it rings my bell quite the way Pop/Stars did—or does, I suppose. (Yes, I am listening to it now. 소리쳐봐 내 이름 잊지 못하게 loud, loud, loud, loud. Don't judge me.) But as much as I am loathe to admit it, it's possible that I'm also too old to be hip to such things. So now that you've heard it, you tell me: What do you think?

