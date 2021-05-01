Popular

Latest Outriders patch fixes and balances, but lost items still elude developers

A major PC fix allows binding of some new keys, wider FOV, and file deletion.

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

Outriders has been pretty well-received as a standalone single-player looter-shooter, which is pretty welcome in the age of infinite live-service games, but it has been plagued by a few serious bugs and some server issues. A major patch has now released, fixing a broad spectrum of bugs reported just before and since launch, as well as rebalancing a few things.

Developer People Can Fly has been very clear that this patch will not restore the lost inventories and characters from an earlier bug, however. Restoration has turned out to be quite complex, as items are calculated using character level, World Tier, and a player's highest level completed challenge. The restoration is still in the works, as is a community appreciation package due to follow its release.

The major highlights of the patch, however, are pretty big. AI Snipers got nerfed, as did knockback from creatures in the Stargrave expedition. A few bugs affecting mods have  also been fixed. Of particular note to PC players, the bug where old crash dumps weren't being deleted is gone, so your Outriders folder won't get inexplicably huge anymore. You can now also increase FOV to 130 and use keys from the Insert and Print Screen block as bindings.

You can read the full patch notes on Reddit.

