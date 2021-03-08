Latest Call of Duty: Cold War patch adds a new hardcore mode

Treyarch is showing some love to its most hardcore players in a minor Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War patch. Live now, players will find a brand new hardcore option for Moshpit, a variety playlist that cycles between CoD's most popular modes and maps. Also in the crosshairs are a few particularly troublesome Outbreak bugs and fixes to the competitive League Play mode's ladder system.
Read up on the full patch notes below:
Multiplayer
- Rapid Fire Moshpit: Added HC Rapid Fire Moshpit to Quick Play.
- Season Challenges: The "Guerrilla Warfare" Season Challenge now tracks kills from any weapon that the player picks up, not only from weapons from players they’ve killed.
- Daily Challenges: The “Helping Hand” Daily Challenge now properly tracks Spy Plane assist score.
League Play ladders
- If the player gets incorrectly placed into a "broken" Ladder, playing another match will put the player into a functional Ladder.
- Addressed an issue that could cause other names on the Ladder to be blank.
Zombies
- Added various stability fixes related to Objectives in Outbreak.
- Resolved an issue that prevented completing the objective if a player carrying a canister left a co-op match in progress.
- Resolved an issue that caused graphic corruption when using upgraded Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade.
- Addressed an issue where a player could not listen to three Radio Transmissions in "Firebase Z."
As a CoD fan that frequently feels like the game's time-to-kill has gotten too long in Cold War, I welcome more attention paid to the hardcore playlist. I still haven't gotten over Cold War's switch to larger health pools over Modern Warfare 2019, but I can get a taste of the good days by venturing into hardcore TDM and Domination. Video game guns usually feel better when they're more lethal, after all.
Case in point: my new favorite Call of Duty zombies mode is first-person Dead Ops Arcade. Who needs Outbreak when you have infinite ammo LMGs, zombies that disintegrate like they're made of paste, and deliberately over-tuned power ups?