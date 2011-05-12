Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning gameplay video released

The upcoming action RPG from 38 Studios (and the team formerly known as Big Huge Games) made an appearance at this year's GDC and PAX East, and now the developer-guided tour has been posted online. The video focuses mostly on fighting, which is best described as a flashy union of Fable and Mortal Kombat. The UI is very console-oriented in this video, but we're told that the PC version will be getting special treatment and attention. 38 Studios founder (and former Boston Red Sox pitcher star) Curt Schilling is a die-hard PC gamer, and only a fool would give the boss a sloppy version.