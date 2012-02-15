Killing Floor sells a million. Tripwire celebrate by slicing the price

I love a good weld. And Killing Floor features my favourite welding mechanics of all! The average Killing Floor player is probably more interested in slo-mo dismemberment and headshots, which also feature, but it's that's not really my bag. I like sealing doors, having a panic, then blowing up said door with a pile of grenades.

Tripwire Interactive have just announced that Killing Floor has sold a million copies. They've even managed to sell two million pieces of DLC. To celebrate, they're knocking 85 per cent discount as part of Steam's Midweek Madness sale. The discount applies to the vanilla version and the bundle that comes with a pile of skins for your characters.

Are you still playing Killing Floor? Everyone has nightmares about the Patriarch, right?