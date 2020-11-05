Kerbal Space Program 2 has been delayed again, this time until 2022

Creative director Nate Simpson has posted on the Kerbal Space Program forum to announce that Kerbal Space Program 2—which made our list of 13 notable games we were looking forward to next year—is being pushed back to 2022.

"We’ve heard time and again from this community that quality is paramount," Simpson wrote, "and we feel the same way. It’s not enough to deliver a bunch of new features—those features have to be woven together into a stable, polished whole. We’re creating a reliable foundation on which players and modders alike can build for another decade or more. That involves solving problems that have never been solved before, and that takes time."

Simpson went on to say that more images, videos, and developer diaries would be on the way, "and hopefully those will help 2021 to go by a little faster."

Kerbal Space Program 2 was originally planned for a 2020 release, and has already been delayed twice. You can read more about our first big look at the game here.

In February it was announced that development had moved from Star Theory Games to Intercept, a new studio under the wing of publisher Take-Two's Private Division label, which included "key members" of the previous team. As a Bloomberg report detailed, when talks about selling Star Theory between the studio's founders and Take-Two stalled, Take-Two pulled the contract and messaged employees to encourage them to join the new studio, bringing Kerbal Space Program 2 in-house and leaving Star Theory without funding. It closed in March.