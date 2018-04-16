Jessica Estephan is Magic: The Gathering’s first female Grand Prix winner

Source: Wizards of the Coast

A Magic: The Gathering player made history over the weekend, as Jessica Estephan became the first female player to be a Grand Prix champion at GP Sydney . Magic Grand Prix are professional level events awarding cash prizes, though they are open to all players. Estephan and her teammates Ryan Lewis-Jonns and Lachlan Saunders win an invitation to Pro Tour 25th Anniversary in Minneapolis this coming August, as well as a cool $15,000.

Estephan played a Black-Red Hollow One deck, while her teammates played Five-color Humans (Lewis-Jonns) and Mono-Green Tron (Saunders). You can view their decks on Wizards of the Coast’s website .

Prior to Estephan’s victory, Magic’s most famous professional female player was perhaps Melissa DeTora , who placed top eight in both a Grand Prix and its invitation-only cousin, the Pro Tour. DeTora now works full time on Magic: The Gathering’s Play Design team, ensuring the game is balanced for professional play, where she regularly pens articles for the game’s website .