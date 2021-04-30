Jeff Goldblum is going to play an elf in a D&D podcast

Jeff Goldblum, the star of FMV game Goosebumps: Escape from Horrorland, Sci-Fi Pinball, and let's not forget Call of Duty: Black Ops 3's zombie mode—I suppose he's been in one or two movies as well—will take on his next game-related role when he joins a Dungeons & Dragons podcast.

As Deadline reports, Goldblum will be playing an elf sorcerer named Balmur in a new season of the podcast Dark Dice, beginning on May 12. Dark Dice is a heavily edited series with an original soundtrack and "immersive soundscapes", so don't expect to hear Goldblum rolling dice and asking where on the character sheet his spell save DC is. It's more of an improvised narrative deal, with a horror theme. That should be no problem for Goldblum, who we will never forget played Dracula one time in that FMV game.

For a D&D show complete with dice-rolling and moving miniatures around on a grid, may I recommend to you Dimension 20 and in particular their series Fantasy High, which is sort of like The Breakfast Club but with goblins and whatnot.