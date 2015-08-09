Ittle Dew 2 is bigger, 3D, and even more Zelda-y than ever

The original Ittle Dew was a Zelda-like with a fun sense of humour and exquisite 2D art, so of course developers Ludosity have gone 3D for the upcoming sequel. They've somehow managed to retain the aesthetic of the original, however—I don't think Ittle Dew 2 looks bad at all. It's certainly shaping up to be a bigger game that looks more to the original Zelda for inspiration, boasting eight dungeons that can be completed largely in any order. "Tackle the first seven dungeons in any order," say Ludosity, "and use your items to open various shortcuts within. The craftiest of adventurers have more than one way to open a locked door."

If you're wondering why you're plundering another location of its valuables, Ludosity have you covered there too. "Ittle and Tippsie crash onto yet another island filled with loot, puzzles and mysterious inhabitants! With the help of a magical map, they set out to steal eight pieces of a raft from increasingly improbable locations including beaches, prairies, an art exhibit and some dude's basement."

Ittle Dew 2 is "soon here", according to the YouTube description accompanying this teaser trailer (thanks, IndieGames).