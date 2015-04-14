Popular

It's possible to beat Pillars of Eternity in under 40 minutes

By

Pillars of Eternity

Pillars of Eternity, or Bear Friendship Simulator, belongs to a class of RPG designed to eat up your life. You're not meant to rush through it, but speedrunner Jiseed nonetheless has. Exploiting a number of glitches, he's managed to finish the game in a touch under 40 minutes. That's how long I spent on the character creation screen.

While 'spoilers' is stretching it, the run above does 'break the game to shreds', as one vivid Redditor termed it. Our reviewer Andy Kelly called PoE a "deep rich and wonderfully written RPG", so don't go breaking it on your first playthrough.

Cheers, Kotaku.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments