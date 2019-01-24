Popular

Intel's NUC mini PC kit is just $350 right now

It has a Core i5-8259U processor with 8GB RAM.

Intel's 'NUC' mini PC kits aren't fantastic gaming rigs, due to the lack of dedicated graphics, but they are solid productivity machines that don't take up much desk space. One model with a Core i3 processor and no RAM/storage dropped to $270 two months ago, but now you can get a Core i5 version with 8GB RAM for $350. That's a reduction of $50 from the original price, and RAM usually isn't included.

The kit on sale is model number BOXNUC8i5BEH1, and is equipped with a 28W Intel Core i5-8259U processor (clocked at 2.3-3.8 GHz, 4 cores/8 threads) and Intel Iris Plus 655 graphics. The box has plenty of connectivity options, including two USB 3.1 ports, two USB 3.0, a microSD card slot, a Type-C Thunderbolt 3 port, gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. Support for 802.11 ac Wi-Fi is included, as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

There are two SODIMM slots for memory, and Newegg is throwing in a single 8GB stick of G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4 RAM. You still have to supply your own storage — either an M.2 SSD (it's not clear if NVMe is supported) or a 2.5-inch SSD/hard drive. Since the motherboard/CPU/power supply/RAM is included, all you need to complete the build is a cheap SSD, like this $30 240GB Kingston drive.

