Intel's Core i3 mini PC kit is just $270 for today only

Most of Intel's NUCs aren't intended to be gaming PCs, but they're great options for productivity or light gaming—especially if physical space is at a premium. As part of today's 'Newegg Now' deals, you can grab a NUC with a Core i3-8109U processor for $269.99 ($35 off).

This mini PC is equipped with an Intel Core i3-8109U processor, but you must supply your own storage (either SATA or M.2) and RAM (DDR4 2400 SODIMM, up to 32GB). For connectivity, you get four USB 3.1 Type-A ports, Thunderbolt 3, an Ethernet port, HDMI, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. More information can be found on Intel's website.

Once you throw in a decent 128GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, you can have a nice mini PC for around $350. There's no room for a graphics card, unfortunately.

Intel NUC BOXNUC8i3BEH1 | $269.99 ($35 off)

This barebones mini PC comes with a recent Core i3 processor, but you must supply your own memory and storage. Use promo code NEN11292 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Newegg