Intel is tripling the capacity of its awesome Optane SSD 900P to 1.5TB

We named Intel's Optane SSD 900P as our SSD of the year, and for good reason—it arrived to a rather stagnant SSD scene with incredible performance metrics, using 3D XPoint technology to race past the previous champ, Samsung's 960 Pro. In addition to speed, the Optane SSD 900P is about to get a lot more capacious.

At present, the Optane SSD 900P is only available in 280GB and 480GB models. But according to a Product Change Notification (PDF) that was first spotted by Myce, Intel will be rolling out 960GB and 1.5TB models, the latter of which triples the capacity of what's available now.

While the capacity bump is the most interesting change to the Optane SSD 900P line, it's not the only one. Intel's document also lists slightly lower voltages, and a change to the packaging, which will now include additional logos and, more importantly, the firmware version. That will be helpful in knowing if you should download and install a newer firmware out of the box, or if you're already running the latest release.

There's still the issue or price. The 280GB model sells for $390 ($1.39 per GB) and the 480GB is listed at $600 ($1.25 per GB). Assuming the price scales the same way, Intel's new capacities will hit $1,000 and up.