Intel eyeing up frame rate boosting tech for Intel Xe-HPG gaming GPUs

Intel's very own Raja Koduri has said the company is interested in frame rate improving technology, such as AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, to boost framerates on upcoming Intel Xe-HPG gaming graphics cards.

Replying to Kyle Bennett, formerly of HardOCP, Koduri says Intel is "definitely looking at it [AMD FSR]", but also that Intel will explore open approaches to improving quality and performance with similar techniques.

Definitely looking at it - the DL capabilities of Xe HPG architecture do lend to approaches that achieve better quality and performance. We will definitely try to align with open approaches to make ISVs job easier..June 2, 2021 See more

FidelityFX Super Resolution is AMD's answer to Nvidia DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling. At its core an upscaling technology, AMD has been cagey with the official details, so our current understanding is largely derived from a patent.

What we do know is AMD will be offering FSR open source and cross-vendor. That means it works on AMD's cards and Nvidia's. In fact, it should work on just about any graphics chip, which means not only is Intel happy to look into the solution, its Xe GPUs should be supported regardless.

Technicalities aside, AMD will release FidelityFX Super Resolution later this month, June 22, and it's looking for suggestions of which games to get it working on.

As for Intel Xe-HPG graphics card, those are reportedly still on track to arrive later this year. Further tweets from Koduri suggest they're well on their way to final production—the latest a picture of Intel's DG2 GPU in a 512 EU configuration, which Koduri alludes has gone from "jittery journeys to buttery smooth".