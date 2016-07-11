Insomniac Games—of console favourites Rachet and Clank, Sunset Overdrive, and Resistance fame—is set to release its lovely-looking 2D Metroidvania Song of the Deep tomorrow. To mark the occasion, the Californian developer has dropped a launch trailer that offers a brief glimpse at 12 year old protagonist Merryn’s journey to the bottom of the ocean in search of her absent father.

“I pray you never learn the truth of these cursed depths,” suggests Merryn’s father in the video below, but I get the sneaking suspicion that’s not going to be the case here. When James went hands-on earlier this year he learned this first hand and although he seemed to mostly enjoy his time exploring Song of the Deep’s detailed environments, he expressed concern for the game’s over-familiar platforming and puzzling set pieces at the time.

Anyway, that trailer:

I’m a sucker for puzzle games, so I’m not-so-secretly hoping things have changed since James’ early visit. If you’re interested in finding out for yourself, Song of the Deep will cost you £10.99/$14.99/14,99€ when it launches tomorrow on Steam .

Interestingly, this is first game to be published by US retailer GameStop who is stocking physical copies in-store, should that sort of thing float your boat/sink your submersible.