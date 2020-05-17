In Timelie, you control time like a video player

Timelie is a pretty standard setup for an indie game, with a cute girl and cuter cat exploring a mysterious world while being menaced at by robots. However, in Timelie, you control time, scrubbing backwards and forwards to tweak the outcome of events to your liking. As you move the Timeline forwards and back you can uncover the future, should you continue on your course, or move back to undo mistakes. You control both girl and cat, using them in concert with time-controlling powers to solve stealth puzzles and grab goodies.

Timelie is the debut title from Urnique, an indie studio out of Thailand. An earlier version of the game won the world championship award in games at Imagine Cup 2016, a Microsoft software competition. Here's the launch trailer:

Timelie launches on Steam May 21st.