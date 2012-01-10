Popular

IGF finalists announced: Dear Esther, Frozen Synapse, Spelunky and Gunpoint nominated

IGF 2012

The finalists of this year's Independent Games Festival have been announced. A wide range of promising indie titles have received nominations including Dear Esther to Frozen Synapse, Spelunky and Gunpoint, made by our own Tom Francis, who is several feet behind me watching looking very happy and watching videos of bees.

It's a fantastic line-up across the board. It'll be a very tough task for the judges to pick out victors. Until then, have a look at the list below, and let us know which games you think should take awards.

Seumas McNally Grand Prize:

  • Dear Esther

  • FEZ

  • Frozen Synapse

  • Johann Sebastian Joust

  • Spelunky

Excellence In Visual Art

  • Botanicula

  • Dear Esther

  • Lume

  • Mirage

  • Wonderputt

Technical Excellence

  • Antichamber

  • Fez

  • Prom Week

  • Realm of the Mad God

  • Spelunky

Excellence In Design:

  • Atom Zombie Smasher

  • English Country Tune

  • Frozen Synapse

  • Gunpoint

  • Spelunky

Excellence in Audio:

  • Botanicula

  • Dear Esther

  • Pugs Luv Beats

  • To the Moon

  • Waking Mars

Best Mobile Game:

  • ASYNC Corp.

  • Beat Sneak Bandit

  • Faraway

  • Ridiculous Fishing

  • Waking Mars

Nuovo Award Finalists:

  • At a Distance

  • Dear Esther

  • Fingle

  • GIRP

  • Johann Sebastian Joust

  • Proteus

  • Storyteller

  • WAY

