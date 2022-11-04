I regret to inform you that TikTok is horny for Modern Warfare 2's Ghost

Audio player loading…

TikTok is debating the sexiness of Call of Duty character Ghost right now, and it's both hilarious and disturbing. I didn't think I'd be writing about this today, but my TikTok timeline gave me no choice in the matter. I've now seen multiple videos in which people thirst for Ghost, argue against thirsting for Ghost, and pretend to be Ghost. There's a lot of Ghost content considering Halloween has passed.

This is all happening because of one conversation that occurs in the new Modern Warfare 2, which has caught the attention of people who like strong, scary, military men. Ghost and Soap have a quick back and forth which goes like this:

Soap: The mask… take it off…

Ghost: Show my face?

Soap: Yes, sir.

Ghost: Negative.

Soap: Are you ugly?

Ghost: Quite the opposite.

@valentijn.dijkman (opens in new tab) I need that mask, if anybody knows, let me know ♬ original sound - sxshi.Izzy (opens in new tab)

The consequence of that brisk exchange has been a flood of people on TikTok using these lines to act out the emotions of Ghost in that moment. Some women looking hot while pretending household items are a sniper rifle and some guys are thirst trapping their audiences by dressing in combat gear and showing off nice jawlines. "Quite the opposite" has had quite the effect.

However, not everyone is on board with sexy Ghost. While some think they hear him smile or smirk when he says "quite the opposite," as if he knows he's a good looking man, diehard Call of Duty fans argue that he's just being snarky. There are genuinely quite a lot of people annoyed that Ghost is hot now, thinking it ruins his character (opens in new tab), because it's not in line with the Ghost we've seen in previous games, gatekeeping their affection for him by saying new players don't know him. The other side is just vibing with idea of having sex with a guy in a skull mask. Great.