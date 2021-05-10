Activision no longer working with Call of Duty voice actor accused of sexism

Earlier this month streamer NitroLukeDX posted a series of clips to Twitter in which Jeff Leach, the voice actor who plays the operator codenamed Ghost in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, uses gendered insults. The clips showed Leach insulting streamer ZombiUnicorn in 2017, saying they relied on their "horrendous cleavage", for which he was banned from Twitch at the time, as well as more recent comments Leach directed at a different player while streaming Warzone on FacebookGaming: "Suck my fat, girthy c***, you stupid c***."

ZombiUnicorn responded in a video calling for FacebookGaming and Activision to take responsibility for partnering with Leach, saying, "It's not acceptable. These people like Jeff Leach won't change. They haven't changed, and they won't. There are people who fuck up and make mistakes, who take responsibility and understand that they were wrong. They do some reflecting and therapy and they work on it and try to become better people. That's not this situation. This is an example of someone who has been documented for years doing the same exact misogynistic, horrible, malicious behaviors."

As CharlieIntel reported, Activision have now cut ties with Leach. We reached out to Activision, and received the same statement: "Sexism has no place in our industry, our games or in society. Activision is no longer working with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these remarks. We are committed to delivering a fun and safe experience for all players."

Leach responded on Twitter, saying that the clips were taken out of context and showed "me destroying a troll in chat" and were chosen "to fit a character defaming narrative".