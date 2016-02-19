Hyper Light Drifter is now available for pre-purchase on GOG

Hyper Light Drifter was funded to the tune of $645,000 back in 2013, back when Kickstarter was a cool new thing that barely anyone was sceptical of. Since then I've checked my email every morning for a note confirming its release date, which we got (in a fashion) last year when a "spring" window was announced (autumn in Australia). Well, that season is fast approaching, and so too is Hyper Light Drifter apparently, because it's now up for pre-purchase on GOG.

That means it's coming really soon, right? No idea, to be honest – there have been no official announcements made since the launch window was confirmed last year. Still, the studio did seem pretty certain.

"Release dates are a sensitive subject, and our attitude has been to take the time we need to do this right," a spokesperson wrote last year. "Though we have hinted at estimated dates before, we are thrilled to finally come to you in certainty with our official release window!"

Here's the latest trailer, in case you missed it last year: