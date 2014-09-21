Hyper Light Drifter backers getting three-day "preview build" next weekend

Hyper Light Drifter is a game about capes and lovely pixel art, and it looks a little something like this . Pink, purple, blue, green—I remember all of those! Gears of War's brown buildings and caves and everything are but a distant memory now. So yes, Hyper Light Drifter has me pretty intrigued, and if I had backed the game on Kickstarter, I'd probably be muttering "hooray" now under my breath. Developers Heart Machine have announced that a "preview build" (basically, a beta with stuff locked off) is going live next weekend, for three of our Earth days only. To get in, you'll need to have stumped up $25 during the Kickstarter or pre-ordered via the game's site, but even if you didn't, I'm sure there will be plenty of footage floating around next weekend. So everybody wins.

If you qualify, expect a Steam key to arrive via email sometime before the preview launches next weekend. You'll be drifting the light hyper on the 26th of September at 12:01 am EST, and you'll be brought to an abrupt halt at midnight on the 28th. A Mac version of the preview is possible, but Heart Machine aren't promising anything at the moment.

Here's a recent video featuring all the colours: