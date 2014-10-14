Humble Mozilla Bundle brings eight games to your browser

The Humble Mozilla Bundle is not, as you might initially expect, a pay-what-you-want collection of really useful open-source software. It is in fact a bundle of games, many of which you will recognize, and all of which can be played, with no fuss, no muss, and no installation, in your browser.

Some of these games—most of them, possibly even all of them—have appeared in various Humble Bundles in the past. The hook this time around is that the techno-magic of asm.js makes them all playable in your browser, with no horsing around with installers, third-party game managers or operating system restrictions. None of that stuff is brain surgery, but who doesn't like convenience?

The HMB offers Super Hexagon, Aaaaa! for the Awesome, Osmos, Zen Bound 2 and Dustforce DX at any price you want to pay. Beating the average, currently a little north of four bucks, will also get you Voxatron, FTL: Advanced Editon, and a third game to be revealed later, while paying $8 or more tacks on Democracy 3. The browser-based versions of the games will run in Firefox version 22 or higher or Chrome version 28 or higher; other Java-enabled browsers may work but aren't guaranteed.

It's a good collection, and it's also open for sampling: Just pop over to humblebundle.com and click the "play" button under each title to launch preview versions of any of the games, including the ones in the higher tiers. All the games are also available as DRM-free downloads, and all but Voxatron may also be had on Steam; soundtracks for FTL, Dustforce, Zen Bound 2, Aaaaa! and Osmos are part of the package as well.

Charity is still in the mix too, with the Mozilla Foundation—no surprise there—the Maker Education Initiative, and CodeNow the beneficiaries this time around. The Humble Mozilla Bundle is live now and will remain so until October 28.