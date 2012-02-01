Humble Indie Bundle includes Osmos, Edge and Anomoly: Warzone Earth

The latest pay-what-you-want Humble Bundle is the cross-platformiest one yet. The lovely blob-eat-blob eat 'em up Osmos, multidimensional puzzler, Edge, and the excellent reverse-tower defence strategy game, Anomoly: Warzone Earth are included. Buying you the bundle will give you access to Android, Windows, Mac OS X and GNU/Linux versions of each game and you'll get World of Goo, too, if you pay more than the average donation, currently set at $5.93.

As the trailer above neatly explains, you'll be able to dish out a customisable amount of your donation to the Child's Play charity and the Electronic Frontier Foundation. We love Humble Indie Bundles, so much that we names the Humble Bundle guys as our community heroes of the year .