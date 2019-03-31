Humble Bundle co-founders step down, replaced by former Double Fine VP

Humble Bundle's co-founders have stepped down from their roles at the head of the company, and have been replaced by the former chief product officer of free-to-play games developer Kixeye.

Jeffrey Rosen, chief executive, and John Graham, chief operating officer, founded Humble Bundle in 2010 and have led the company ever since. They will remain in advisory roles until the end of the year, and potentially "a long way past that".

Taking charge of the day-to-day operations of Humble Bundle is Alan Patmore, who joins from Kixeye. Before Kixeye, he was studio general manager at FarmVille developer Zynga, and he previously worked as a vice president at Double Fine Productions, overseeing the development of Stacking, Iron Brigade and Costume Quest.

Patmore, who takes on the role of executive vice president and general manager, told GamesIndustry.biz that his experience with free-to-play gaming is "actually pretty applicable to a digital storefront like Humble".

"There are a lot of similarities in terms of process, development, economics, and even ethos. In addition, my experience with traditional development and publishing lends itself well to the publishing side of the business. For me, it's a perfect fit—I get to flex my muscles on both sides."

Outgoing COO Graham said that 2018 had been the company's "best year", and that 2019 was off to Humble Bundle's "best start ever".

Former CEO Rosen added: "We're not leaving. We'll still be here—more as advisors—all the way until the end of the year, and hopefully a long way past that. But we're more startup kinda guys, and Humble Bundle has become huge. For our benefit and for Humble Bundle's benefit, I think Alan is going to do a really good job."

IGN acquired Humble Bundle in 2017.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.biz.