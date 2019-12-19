How to start the Borderlands 3 Handsome Jackpot DLC

When is the Borderlands 3 Moxxi DLC release time? Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot expansion is almost here, and you've got a casino to loot. The charming barmaid has enlisted you as part of her motley crew on a mission to take over the Handsome Jack's derelict casino, and that means new missions, legendaries, and more. The problem is, there are a load of murderous robots in the way.

But how do you start the Borderlands 3 Handsome Jackpot DLC? Like the Bloody Harvest limited-time mode before it, this expansion requires you to have completed enough of the main game to have unlocked Sanctuary III, your ship that ferries you from enemy-infested A to slime-covered B. Provided you're there or thereabouts, let's dig into the Borderlands 3 Moxxi DLC start time and how to get going with the new set of missions.

Borderlands 3 Moxxi DLC start time

"Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot" releases for #Borderlands3 tomorrow, Dec 19, at 9am PT / 5pm GMT! Check out our Let's Play from The Borderlands Show earlier today!➜ https://t.co/pnZgqBebDi pic.twitter.com/M9EONI7Sq9December 18, 2019

The Borderlands 3 Moxxi DLC start time is 9am PT. For other territories that's 5pm GMT, 6pm CEST, and 12pm ET. That means you haven't got long before you can risk all your hard-earned virtual cash on Handsome Jack's slots.

If you can't wait a moment longer, check out some footage of the opening 13 minutes of the DLC above.

How start the Borderlands 3 Handsome Jackpot DLC

Just like you did with Bloody Harvest, you need to have unlocked Sanctuary III—and be level 13—as this is the place where you start the expansion. But, unlike that temporary Halloween mode, you don't need to find the Borderlands 3 Maurice location. The Saurian is in charge of temporary game modes, but since Handsome Jackpot is a full expansion, you'll need to go somewhere else.

To start the Borderlands 3 Moxxi DLC, you need to, naturally, visit Moxxi's bar—well, just outside it. As you're looking at the entrance to the bar, the poster with which you must interact is on the wall to the left. Just follow the yellow exclamation mark and it should see you right. When you do that a cutscene with Moxxi will start, which then gives you the chance to fly to the space system in your ship, so your reign of casino chaos can begin.