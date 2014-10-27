How to fight through a disadvantage in CS:GO

TRIGGERNOMETRY Evan writes about FPSes each Monday in Triggernometry, a mixture of tips, design criticism, and a celebration of virtual marksmanship.

CS:GO isn't a level playing field. Players accumulate money that persists between rounds, cash that's used to buy guns, grenades, and armor. What does a high-level team do when it's mostly broke, but finds itself in a must-win round? I queued up a match from the recent Starseries XI Finals to show how France's Team LDLC keeps its cool in a tough situation.