How does the Deus Ex Revision mod improve the original?

The Deus Ex Revision mod will be released in a few hours. Described on its ModDB page as a "large scale re-imagining" of Ion Storm's Deus Ex, it overhauls the original with new lighting, improved textures a remastered soundtrack.

"We also bundle in some of the best enhancements the community has to offer: high-detail textures and models, Direct3D 9 rendering, and alternate gameplay modes," says project creative director John French, via a statement put out by Eidos Montreal. The Mankind Divided publisher is officially endorsing the mod, which has been in production for seven years, according to updates on their ModDB page.

You can download the mod at 6:30PM BST / 10AM PST for free via its Steam page. I jumped into the original and a preview build of the Revision mod earlier today to take a few comparison screenshots, which you can scroll through above.

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Human Revolution will be on sale from today through to October 16 at 80% off as part of the Steam Stealth Sale.