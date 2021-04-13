Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy is coming to Fortnite

Popular

Though not all the goodies are hitting PC.

Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn's Aloy is the latest to get Fornite's Gaming Legends treatment.

The Horizon Zero Dawn bundle will be available in the item shop later this week, April 15. It includes the Aloy skin, a Blaze canister back bling, glider, emote, weapon wrap, and pickaxe inspired by Aloy's spear. Buying the items as a bundle will also grant a Horizon-themed loading screen.

Sadly, the much cooler-looking Ice Hunter skin variant is exclusive to PlayStation 5 players, with the Aloy Cup event also being tied to Sony's consoles. The other event, Team Up! Aloy & Lara, is available on PC though. The duos mode involves taking down wildlife—presumably including the new dinosaurs—as well as upgrading weapons.

The event will run for two days, from April 16 at 6 AM PT/ 9 AM ET/ 2 PM BST until the same time on April 18.

Season 6 of Fortnite is well underway, sporting a primal theme that includes raptor taming, a Russo brother cinematic special, and a surprise solo event.

Mollie Taylor

A bit of a faux-weeb, Mollie will argue why your JRPG waifu is the wrong choice despite having equally awful taste. When she's not lurking in forums for nuggets of news, she's probably still failing to full combo that one song in a rhythm game she's been playing for years. 
