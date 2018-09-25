Popular

Hidden object game The Tiny Bang Story is free on Steam for a couple more hours

By

Click around in a serene setting with a soothing soundtrack. Offer ends Tuesday at 10 AM Pacific.

I didn't notice until this morning, when I saw that 165,000 people were playing it, but hidden object game The Tiny Bang Story is completely free on Steam today. The game is from 2011, and challenges you (gently) to click around its lovely and imaginative environments to find hidden objects and solve puzzles. I've played a bit and it's a soothing and serene way to spend your time.

It'll only be free for a couple more hours—you can grab at until 10 AM Pacific Time today (Tuesday). So click it quick!

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
See comments