Heroes of the Storm's summer season prize pot stands at $1.2 million

As detailed on the HotS blog, the road to the finals begins April 14 in the China Gold League, with regionals held around the world — and extra regionals added in both the US and Europe — taking in the likes of Leicester, UK; Austin, Texas; Taipei, China; and Burbank, California.

Each regional has a prize pot ranging from $18,500 (£13,000) to $170,000 (£120,000), while the grand final to be held during Dreamhack Summer, in Jönköping, Sweden from June 18-21, will be contested for a massive $500,000 (£350,000) pot.

More details will be posted over on the Heroes of the Storm page soon, so keep your eyes peeled if you’re looking for a bit of that lovely dollah-dollah.

