Heretic looks stunning with neural network texture improvements

AI continues to improve ye olde PC games.

The use of AI neural networks to up-res classic PC games has gained traction of late. We've seen it done for Doom, we've seen it done for Morrowind, and a whole host of emulated PlayStation games have been given the treatment. 

But now, thanks to modder grandgreed, there's a neural network-created texture pack for the underrated FPS classic Heretic, taking in all surface textures, as well as enemy and pick-up sprites. Grandgreed was also responsible for the recent Hexen Neural Texture Pack.

There's a wealth of screenshots over on the Nexusmods page, and if you don't own the original game it's permanently very cheap on Steam. For now, here are a few images cherrypicked from the mod page (and thanks to DSO Gaming for the tip). 

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
