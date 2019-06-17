Here's over 20 minutes of The Outer Worlds E3 2019 gameplay footage

I saw The Outer Worlds behind closed doors at E3 last week, and I was going to write about it and tell you how cool it looked, despite the gameplay demo being a fairly slight 20-or-so minute showing compared to Cyberpunk 2077's near hour-long presentation. Now I don't have to, because pretty much everything I saw has been put on the internet anyway! It kicks off at the 4.30 mark:

You'll see one of the game's towns in action, how you can switch allegiances, and how to manipulate characters in conversation by intimidating or charming them. It's got the kind of weird, dark sense of humour that older Fallout fans will appreciate—and generally speaking, it looks like it's tailor-made for Fallout: New Vegas fans.

It's a nice demo, but I feel like it would've made a bigger splash at E3 had it been longer, or if it was playable so we could get a sense of how the game reacts to our choices.

The Outer Worlds is out on 25 October.