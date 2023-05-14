Here's an hour of discussion on Jagged Alliance 3's combat

Jagged Alliance 3 (opens in new tab) continues to roll out more looks at the game over the last month, and this week's was a long chat with developers and community about combat in the upcoming sequel to the legendary late-90s tactics franchise. The stream had Boyan Ivanov and Brad Logston, both of developer Haemimont Games, talking about some of their favorite bits of Jagged Alliance 3's combat.

Your band of mercenaries trying to do their mercenary thing in the war-torn country of Grand Chien have a lot of interesting tactical options, it seems, very much in line with the games of the past. There's lots of granularity to mess around with, like stances, movement, and more. An early example is putting a bipod on your weapon so that it's more effective when you're prone. The video then goes on to talk about destructible terrain, weapon types, melee, and more.

We got a real look at Jagged Alliance 3 last month, with our Fraser Brown sitting down last month to mess around with an early build. He called it "a chaotic action movie homage where all of your plans will go up in flames (opens in new tab)."

"Jagged Alliance 3 might be a dense, flexible tactics game where planning and precision are demanded, but it absolutely loves to throw those plans into disarray. Mines, a hidden enemy, a jammed gun, some foul weather or some misfortune courtesy of the gods of RNG ensure that you won't get too comfortable. You can play the same battle multiple times and have dramatically different experiences, even if your plan remains unchanged," he said.

You can find Jagged Alliance 3 on its official website (opens in new tab) and on Steam (opens in new tab). It's listed as "coming soon" from developer Haemimont Games and publisher THQ Nordic.