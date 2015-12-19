Here's 12 minutes of Mafia 3 footage

Christmas is a time for family. Not your family, you understand, but the Italian Mafia 'family' featured in the likes of Mickey Blue Eyes and Analyse This. The Mafia series is the closest we'll get to experiencing life as Corky Romano, which makes it all the odder that the third game has you playing as a different organised crime syndicate: the 'Black Mob' operating out of New Orleans in the late 1960s.

You're Lincoln Clay, who I keep mistyping as 'Lincoln Lee' from Fringe, and you hate the Italian Mafia so much you decide to form a gang and whack them in their labonzas. This you'll already know if you've read Phil's preview from August, but now you can see the game with your eyes, and hear it with your ears, thanks to 12 minutes of footage that have just appeared online.

There's a bit of everything in there: driving, shooting, sneaking, atmosphere. New Orleans looks rich and lively in the way we've come to expect from this series.

Mafia 3 is out next year, and its cars are very eager to explode. (Ta, IGN.)