Here's 12 minutes of Forza Horizon 5 gameplay footage

Forza Horizon 5 got its big map reveal earlier this week and James has already had some thoughts about it : it has a big volcano, there are lots of sand dunes to hurtle over, and urban street racing may take a backseat. Now, YouTuber Don Joewon Song has uploaded a lengthy video with a generous amount of open world free roaming, so we can get a feel for what it's like to be in the map.

If it's wide, long, gently bending roads you're after, Forza Horizon 5 will evidently have a lot of those. England did too, but instead of big deciduous trees the roads are lined with cacti. The video follows a customized 2020 Toyota Supra as it accumulates a lot of dust and mud along a quiet Mexican coastline.