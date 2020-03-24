Here are the free Hearthstone decks being given to new and returning players

Starting on March 26, new Hearthstone players and those returning after at least four months away will be given a free deck from a class of their choice, built with cards from the Year of the Dragon, when they log into the game. Blizzard said it hopes the initiative "will help players feel empowered to jump right in and experience the latest of what Hearthstone has to offer!"

Now, courtesy of the fine folks at Hearthpwn, you can see what's included with each deck. I'm not sure how much value this sort of thing offers to new players who won't really know what's going on, although returners might find it useful, but more importantly our resident Hearthstone expert Tim said that all of the decks are of solid quality, and viable for play at the higher reaches of the ladder. It's also worth noting that Blizzard hasn't nickel and dimed the card rarity either—these decks include up to four legendaries, and again they're mostly very good ones.

If you're wondering which deck to pick, Tim recommends Mage, which is a 'Highlander' variant (meaning you can only use one of each card—hence "there can be only one!"). The reason to pick Mage is the inclusion of two incredibly powerful neutral legendaries in Dragonqueen Alexstraza and Zerphrys the Great, both of which will be auto-includes in any other Highlander decks you want to build in the foreseeable future. Also strong is the Rogue deck, which is only a couple of cards off the lists that pros are running, and also includes a bunch of Galakrond synergy cards which will also be useful when building Galakrond decks using other classes.

With that established, let's have a look inside.

Druid

Minion:

1x Goru the Mightree

1x Keeper Stalladris

2x Anubisath Defender

2x Garden Gnome

2x Acornbearer

2x Shrubadier

Spell:

2x Force of Nature

2x Aeroponics

2x Dreamway Guardians

2x The Forest's Aid

2x Treenforcements

2x Power of the Wild

2x BEEEES!!!

2x Blessing of the Ancients

2x Rising Winds

2x Savage Roar

Hunter

Minion:

1x Shu'ma

1x Sky Gen'ral Kragg

1x Sea Giant

2x Diving Gryphon

2x Faceless Corruptor

2x Knife Juggler

2x Licensed Adventurer

2x Questing Explorer

2x Cult Master

2x Bone Wraith

2x Hench-Clan HogsteedA

Ability:

1x Unseal the Vault

2x Clear the Way

2x Swarm of Locusts

2x Unleash the Hounds

2x Tracking

Weapon:

2x Desert Spear

Mage

Minion:

1x Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

1x Reno the Relicologist

1x Zephrys the Great

1x Doomsayer

1x Cobalt Spellkin

1x Dragoncaster

1x Khartut Defender

1x Twilight Drake

1x Arcane Amplifier

1x Azure Explorer

1x Big Ol' Whelp

1x Bone Wraith

1x Evasive Wyrm

1x Scalerider

1x Twin Tyrant

Spell:

1x Power of Creation

1x Arcane Breath

1x Blizzard

1x Conjurer's Calling

1x Ice Barrier

1x Ancient Mysteries

1x Flame Ward

1x Learn Draconic

1x Ray of Frost

1x Arcane Intellect

1x Fireball

1x Flamestrike

1x Frost Nova

1x Frostbolt

1x Polymorph

Paladin

Minion:

1x Tirion Fordring

2x Lightforged Crusader

2x Micro Mummy

2x Aldor Peacekeeper

2x Brazen Zealot

2x Lightforged Zealot

2x Sky Claw

2x Argent Protector

2x Amber Watcher

2x Sandwasp Queen

2x Shotbot

Spell:

2x Sanctuary

2x Air Raid

1x Pharaoh's Blessing

2x Blessing of Kings

2x Consecration

Priest

Minion:

1x Archmage Vargoth

1x Catrina Muerte

2x Batterhead

2x Psychopomp

2x Convincing Infiltrator

2x Khartut Defender

2x Sandhoof Waterbearer

Spell:

2x Plague of Death

2x Breath of the Infinite

2x Forbidden Words

1x Mass Dispel

2x Mass Resurrection

2x Penance

2x Holy Nova

1x Holy Smite

2x Shadow Word: Death

2x Shadow Word: Pain

Rogue

Minion:

1x Edwin VanCleef

1x Heistbaron Togwaggle

1x Kronx Dragonhoof

2x Faceless Corruptor

2x SI:7 Agent

2x Bloodsail Flybooter

2x Devoted Maniac

2x EVIL Miscreant

2x Pharaoh Cat

2x Shield of Galakrond

Spell:

2x Seal Fate

2x Eviscerate

2x Shadowstep

2x Praise Galakrond!

2x Backstab

2x Sap

Playable Hero:

1x Galakrond, the Nightmare

Shaman

Minion:

1x Kronx Dragonhoof

2x Corrupt Elementalist

1x Faceless Corruptor

2x Mana Tide Totem

2x Devoted Maniac

2x Shield of Galakrond

2x Walking Fountain

Spell:

2x Dragon's Pack

2x Far Sight

1x Witch's Brew

2x Earthquake

2x Hagatha's Scheme

2x Earth Shock

1x Eye of the Storm

2x Invocation of Frost

2x Hex

Weapon:

1x The Fist of Ra-den

Playable Hero:

1x Galakrond, the Tempest

Warlock

Minion:

1x Dark Pharaoh Tekahn

1x Kronx Dragonhoof

2x Sea Giant

2x Veiled Worshipper

2x Dragonblight Cultist

2x Knife Juggler

2x Flame Imp

2x Beaming Sidekick

2x Devoted Maniac

1x EVIL Cable Rat

2x EVIL Genius

2x Murmy

2x Shield of Galakrond

2x Voidwalker

Spell:

2x Fiendish Rites

2x Sinister Deal

Playable Hero:

1x Galakrond, the Wretched

Warrior

Minion:

1x Captain Greenskin

2x Southsea Captain

2x Hoard Pillager

2x Skybarge

2x Bloodsail Raider

2x Dread Corsair

2x Southsea Deckhand

2x Blazing Battlemage

2x Parachute Brigand

2x Sky Raider

2x Kor'kron Elite

Spell:

2x Mortal Strike

2x Upgrade!

Weapon:

1x Ancharrr

2x Livewire Lance

2x Arcanite Reaper

Hearthstone's next expansion, Ashes of Outlands, will kick off the Year of the Phoenix—which will include the Demon Hunter, the first new class added to the game since it launched six years ago—on April 7.