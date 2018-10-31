Here are some 360 degree screenshots from Fallout 76's beta

If you struggled to take in the sights during yesterday's beta, this collection of 360 degree Fallout 76 screenshots is well worth a look. I didn't play the beta (though Chris did) so can't vouch for how it looks in action, but based on these, it's a world I'm looking forward to inhabiting.

These are the work of reddit user kidaXV. "Each 360 degree screenshot is composed of ~100 frames grabbed from a video and stitched using Microsoft ICE," the user wrote on reddit. "The only exception is the panorama of the first room of the game, which I stitched manually using Hugin from 60 screenshots."

There's an example embedded below, but if you want to sample all that kidaXV has to offer I'd recommend visiting here. You can also activate Web VR mode, if you've got a VR headset handy.