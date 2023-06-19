Henry Cavill says bye to his Witcher co-stars: 'You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters, which are often at risk of being oversimplified'

By Jody Macgregor
published

We also got to see a longer segment from Cavill's final turn as Geralt.

Netflix's promotional whirlwind/trailer festival Tudum took place in Brazil over the weekend, with a hollering crowd of fans hanging out to see the stars of shows like Bridgerton, Avatar: The Last Airbender, FUBAR, and The Witcher talk about their upcoming series. Cast members Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey dropped hints about what’s to come in The Witcher Season 3, and then addressed the elephant in the arena.

"I suppose we should talk to Henry?" joked Batey, who plays Jaskier, before asking Cavill what it was like filming his final season of the show.

"I actually just want to talk about my co-stars here," Cavill replied, once the audience's screaming had died down, "because once again it was such a pleasure and an honor to be working with you guys. You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters, which are often at risk of being oversimplified, and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care, and effort. And believe me, working with you guys was the biggest pleasure. So, [I] just want to say I'm gonna miss you. I'm gonna miss you very much."

Batey responded by thanking Cavill in turn "for your incredible contribution to The Witcher across three seasons, we are gonna miss you and we love you," before moving on to show a clip from Season 3 before anyone had a chance to interrogate what "oversimplified" might have referred too in this context. 

While we've already seen the official trailer from Summer Game Fest, this video was an uninterrupted two-and-a-half-minute scene that begins with Ciri being confronted by scarred mage Rience (now played by Sam Woolf) and escalates into a hectic battle involving basically everyone. There's a lot of stabbing.

The Witcher Season 3 will be shown in two chunks, with the first half debuting on June 29, while the second will follow a month later, on July 27. Liam Hemsworth will replace Cavill as Geralt from Season 4 onward, and the show's already been renewed for a fifth season. Though Liam wasn’t present at Tudum, his brother Chris Hemsworth did appear to hype Extraction 2.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

See comments