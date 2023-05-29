The Witcher has been renewed for a fifth season

While the plan has always been for Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher to last for seven seasons and cover the events of Andrzej Sapkowski's original seven books, there's a risk Netflix won't renew each time it comes up. Since season 3 will be Henry Cavill's last as Geralt, with Liam Hemsworth taking over from season 4, you might assume things are even more up in the air than usual. But apparently not.

Talking to Deadline, casting director Sophie Holland (who also cast Wednesday for Netflix) casually mentioned that a second season with Hemsworth's Geralt is already locked in, saying, "We're just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five."

We won't get to see the first chunk of The Witcher season 3 until June 29, with the final three episodes being saved for July 27. It'll apparently be a big, climactic send-off for Cavill, and while the show's creative leads considered ending The Witcher at that point, they decided there were "too many stories left to tell".

Dolph Lundgren recently mentioned that he's shooting scenes for The Witcher as well. There's speculation that the star of Masters of the Universe and Rocky 4 might be appearing as bounty hunter Leo Bonhart in both The Witcher and a rumored spin-off about the Rats, the gang of teenage criminals Ciri joins during the novels.