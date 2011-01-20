Hearts of Iron III to receive new expansion

Hearts of Iron III is to receive a new expansion pack - For The Motherland - Paradox Interactive have announced today. Click more for the details.

The game is to feature a much deeper political system, the ability to stage coups and Allies vs Axis vs Comintern (Communists) combat. Paradox are also hoping to alter the pace of the game somewhat too, in the hope that players will be able to complete a game in a single evening.

There's currently no concrete release date for For The Motherland, but we'll let you know as soon as it's announced.

