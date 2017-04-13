Hearthstone's Un'Goro gameboard has a neat little secret

Hearthstone's Journey to Un'Goro update introduced a new gameboard, and the general sentiment so far appears to be that it's a little dull. Sure, it's just a gameboard, a practical digital surface upon which to lay cards, but still! What else can it do?

It turns out the board has at least one very-well-hidden secret up its sleeve. Responding to complaints on the Hearthstone reddit, Blizzard's Mike Donais hinted at – or, to be honest, blatantly admitted – that the volcano on the Un'Goro board can erupt. The question was, how?

Well, before too long user Abouttogetdownvoted figured it out. It involved hitting certain musical elements on the board in the correct order, and after some trial and error (or spamming), he figured it out. The correct order, by the way, is Drum, Big Leaf, Shell, Big Leaf, Medium Leaf.

You can watch the results below. That is a damn fine eruption, you gotta admit.