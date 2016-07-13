Hearthstone’s new murloc shaman hero requires friends to unlock

Looking from the outside in, Hearthstone can seem pretty intimidating. There are so many rules, And cards, And Britney Spears impressions. Which is probably why Blizzard has introduced the new Recruit A Friend feature to its digital card game via its latest update—an initiative that rewards current players when newcomers hit certain levels.

This is where new hero Morgl the Oracle comes in. He can’t be bought, you see, but can be unlocked once your new recruit hits level 20. For those unaware, Murlocs are Warcraft’s tiny fish-like folk who band around in large groups, make weird noises, and are largely tied to rush decks—meaning they swarm the board, buff each other as they go and give opponents little time to react.

Getting your pals on board is pretty straightforward too, explains Blizzard. With your Battle.net account, send a recruitment email to any mates who aren’t already playing Hearthstone. Once one friend hits level 20, Morgl will join your collection as a Shaman Hero; once the next four friends hit the same, you’ll receive a Classic card pack for each free-of-charge.

Full details of the latest Hearthstone update can be found here.