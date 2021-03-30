Hearthstone's latest expansion goes live with queue errors and Classic pack bugs

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Hearthstone's latest expansion, Forged in the Barrens, is now live in all regions, and unfortunately it's not going as smoothly as fans had hoped. Players have been running headlong into a rather bad bug that's preventing them from queuing for ranked games in Standard and Wild, and Blizzard has also disabled Classic pack opening because of another bug related to card drops.

It's still possible to get into games because the bug preventing queuing doesn't come up all the time, just quite a bit of the time. Unfortunately, it impacts not just multiplayer games but practice games against the AI as well, and there also appears to be a problem with decks in some game modes, as you can see in the image below, captured by our own Hearthstone expert Tim Clark.

"Look at all that magenta!" - Tim Clark (Image credit: Blizzard)

Clark, who really ought to be working, tells me things have been improving gradually. The separate issue with Classic card packs is "due to a bug where the 16 cards added to the Classic set later in Hearthstone's history can still drop." An update will be provided when Classic pack opening is re-enabled.

Blizzard said on Twitter that it's aware of the queue bug and working to get it fixed ASAP, but currently there's no estimate on when the job will be done. We'll keep an eye on the situation and let you know when more information is available.