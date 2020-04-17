Choosing a top Hearthstone deck will help you whether you're aiming to finally make the grueling jump to Legend this month or just up your win rate. Dust is a precious commodity—particularly if you're a free-to-play fan—so crafting a deck that suits your playstyle without wasting dust on unnecessary cards is essential.

The following best Hearthstone decks have already emerged as powerful builds in Ranked, and I'll be taking the most recent data shared by HSReplay into account for each tier. Win rates vary across each rank, but I'll highlight how these perform at each level so that you're equipped with the information that best suits you.

Choosing between classes and archetypes can be tricky, especially if you're not sure of your preferences. So I'm here to help you make that choice and benefit from the results for the rest of your Hearthstone playing career. Here are the best Hearthstone decks in the game right now, the general strategy you should apply to each, and a quick rundown of the core cards that make them so powerful.

Best Hearthstone decks: Tier 1

Tempo Demon Hunter deck

Deck code: AAECAea5AwTMugPDvAPWvgPaxgMNurYDi7oD17sDxLwD4LwDjb0DusYDx8YD2cYD1cgD98gD+cgD/sgDAA==

Cost: 4400 Dust

Demon Hunter may be the newest class, but Illidan has quickly made his mark on the meta. This deck posted on HSReplay performs consistently well regardless of your rank. For the more affordable variant that costs just 800 Dust to craft, have a read of our best Hearthstone Demon Hunter decks guide. It delivers big bursts of damage using your hero power, while ensuring you have a consistent flow of cheap minions.

Twin Slice (Image credit: Blizzard)

Tempo decks are all about low-cost value, which is why this build only has six cards that cost 5 mana or more. Play Umberwing early for damage, and begin building your board. Stack additional damage on your inexpensive hero power using Chaos Strike and Twin Slice. The Outcast keyword (playing cards from the far right or left of your hand) synergises with Altruis the Outcast to deal damage across the board and your opponent's face. Sightless Watchers help sustain momentum by letting you choose which card you draw next.

Your largest minion is a 7/4 Glaivebound Adept. These fearsome brutes are capable of clearing threats on the board and delivering damage to your opponent's face.

Galakrond Warlock deck

Deck code: AAECAfqUAwjFBPyjA9OvA5GxA+O0A9a+A+m+A/G/AwujAcQInakD5awD6KwD6qwD66wD7KwD/q4Dqq8D5r4DAA==

Cost: 11220 dust

Galakrond Warlock has already solidified itself as a formidable deck in Ranked. It's structure affords it powerful options to grow your win rates against many of the most popular decks and classes. PavelingBook's build can cope with Demon Hunters running aggro decks by drawing the game out, and can even take on late-game champions like Resurrect Priest and Highlander Mage.

Galakrond, the Wretched (Image credit: Blizzard)

The main component of this deck is, of course, Galakrond the Wretched. You run a mixture of neutral and class-specific Invoke cards such as Dragonblight Cultist, Fiendish Rites, and Shield of Galakrond which help you buff your Galakrond while maintaining board presence. Kronx Dragonhoof helps you draw Galakrond when you need it, or can be played afterwards for devastating results.

Bad Luck Albatross is on hand for early tempo and damage, while scuppering Highlanders' chances of benefitting from their no-duplicate cards. Sacrificial Pacts keep you healthy, while removing opposing demons. Nether Breath is also easy to activate thanks to the small squad of dragons included in your deck. You have several board clears at your disposal to stop others from building up their side of the field. Zephrys the Great and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza complete the deck. You draw cards reasonably fast so their effects are active by the time you're ready to use them.

Top Hearthstone decks: Tier 2

Galakrond Secret Rogue deck

Deck code: AAECAYO6AgiyAogHkpcDwa4D47QDzrkDy8AD+8QDC7QBj5cD9acDua4D/q4Dqq8Dzq8DgrEDzLkD0LkDub4DAA==

Cost: 11680 Dust

Shadowjeweler Hanar (Image credit: Blizzard)

The reason Galakrond Secret Rogue is doing so well may be because it can keep up with Tempo Demon Hunter, particularly in Diamond through Legend ranks, as Trump shows us. Invoking Galakrond, the Nightmare gives you random Lackeys which can help you to clear threats on the opposite side of the board. Ensure you save a Lackey to activate Heistbaron Togwaggle and opt for Wondrous Wand as your fantastic treasure, when possible.

New legendary Shadowjeweler Hanar helps to introduce the secret side to Galakrond Rogue. Accompanied by Ambush, Bamboozle, and Dirty Tricks, this card lets you discover secrets from other classes. Not only does this allow you to choose a potentially powerful secret that Rogue doesn't usually have access to, it makes things significantly harder for your opponent, as they'll be unsure of how to play around your cards.

Secret Galakrond Rogue has some removal from Flik Skyshiv, but Blackjack Stunner also ties in neatly with the secret package, returning a minion to its owner's hand and increasing the cost by 2 mana if you control a secret. The rest of the deck relies on using your Galakrond-related minions and spells to lead you to victory.

Highlander Hunter deck

Deck code: AAECAYoWHscDyQThBJAH2wmhoQP8owPkpAOmpQPypQOEpwOKrQOLrQP5rgP7rwP8rwP+rwOHsAPnsAP/sAOHsQORsQPYsgOvtwODuQOkuQP/ugP7uwPevgPtvgMAAA==

Cost: 16560 Dust

Scavenger's Ingenuity (Image credit: Blizzard)

Highlander Hunter has been drifting in and out of Tier 2 for some time, but thankfully it's adapting to the current meta and Ashes of Outland expansion. Trump shows us how with his build. This deck allows you to play reactively in the early game, while having the foundations for a stable late game. Choosing not to include duplicate cards in your deck leaves a lot of room for powerful cards such as Dinotamer Brann and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza.

Dragons are still an integral part of the build, with Rotnest Drake, Big Ol' Whelp, and Veranus pitching in to maintain sturdy allies on your side of the board. The true threat is the new Hunter legendary, Zixor, Apex Predator, though. As a 2/4 beast with Rush, this card is just fine, but it's Deathrattle shuffles a Zixor Prime into your deck, which you then buff. This 8-mana 4/4 beast has Rush and summons three copies of itself when you play it. As a result, saving Scavengers's Ingenuity to draw your Zixor Prime and give it +3/+3 means you're poised to play four 7/7 beasts with rush. Without a substantial board clear, your opponent will struggle with these hungry beasts.

The ongoing problem that Highlander decks currently face is Bad Luck Albatross, but the Hearthstone team have confirmed that another Hearthstone: Ashes of Outland update is coming next week. Following these balance changes, Highlander decks may have the potential to perform even better in coming weeks.

Spell Druid deck

Deck code: AAECAdfXAwb9AuYF05wD4p8DsawDrroDDP4B0wP3A8QGuZQD26UD+bUD5boD6LoD7LoD7roD77oDAA==

Cost: 3760 Dust

Glowfly Swarm (Image credit: Blizzard)

Spell Druid demonstrates just how mighty Kael'thas Sunstrider's can be as you harness the powers of the wild. Your objective is to create a spreading plague of minions across your board and making them difficult to remove. BoarControl has shared his build, which has had pleasing results at Legend rank. His video guide also provides further details on mulligans and matchup scenarios.

Glowfly Swarm is the 5-mana spell that summons a 2/2 Glowfly for each spell in your hand. As your deck is brimming with spells, this ensures that your Glowflies deliver maximum value on the board. Once your beasts are in position, buff them with Power of the Wild by selecting the Leader of the Pack spell, and Gift of the Wild later on to give your minions +2/+2 and Taunt. Soul of the Forest makes your board difficult to fully clear. That said, if your opponent is successful in decimating your minions, The Forest's Aid twinspell also lines your deck. Time your most expensive spells to play them for zero mana.

Ironbark and Bogbeam each cost zero mana if you have at least seven mana crystals so try to play Overgrowth early to ramp ahead of your opponent. Exotic Mountseller rewards you for every spell you play by summoning beasts.

Dragon Hunter deck

Deck code: AAECAR8CxwOHsAMOhwThBJcIiq0Di60D+a4D+68D/K8D/q8D57AD/7ADh7EDurYDr7cDAA==

Cost: 3720 Dust

Frenzied Felwing (Image credit: Blizzard)

Dragon Hunter encourages you to attack your opponent's face as often as possible, while providing you with a few bulky dragons to patrol the board. Your highest cost minion is the 5-mana Rotnest Drake, and if you play this correctly, you can seal the game before turn eight. Unfortunately, this deck doesn't put up as much of a fight as you'd hope against Tempo Demon Hunters, but it crushes Highlander and Spell Mages, Big Druids, and Highlander Priests, as shown on HSReplay.

If you're running a bit thin on Ashes of Outlands cards—or Dust in general—this is the deck for you as this particular build doesn't require any cards from the new expansion, and only needs one legendary minion.

As the name suggests, your dragons help you deliver damage while activating your Stormhammer weapon and Corrosive Breath spells. Freezing Trap keeps you safe by sending your opponent's minions back into their hand and upping their price, whereas Rotnest Drake destroys them entirely. Continue hacking away at your opponent's health with added bursts of damage from Dragonbane, and play your discounted Frenzied Felwing to unleash further damage. Overall, this is a simple deck to play with pleasing results.

Totem Shaman deck

Deck code: AAECAaoIAvAH5qUDDoEEvgbAB4UIxpkDnaMDz6UD2qUD+aUDta0Dtq0D27gDlrkD3r4DAA==

Cost: 3840 Dust

Totemic Reflection (Image credit: Blizzard)

This deck packs a punch against Druids, Mages, Priests, Paladins and some Hunter builds, maintaining a consistently positive win rate across all ranks, so far. You gain a partial advantage by having a deck that your opponent isn't expecting to see, but your small minions will eventually win you matches, as RegisKillbin demonstrates.

EVIL Totem adds a Lackey to your hand at the end of your turn and Mana Tide Totem ensures that you continue to draw cards quickly. Totemic Reflection buffs your totem and summons a copy of it, while Totemic Surge and Totemic Might increase your target's attack and health. Once your board looks reasonably strong, equip Splitting Axe to summon copies of your totems. If your board hasn't quite managed to reach these heights, ensure Violet Teacher is on hand for turns where you expect to play a few spells.

Totem Shaman also benefits from overloading your mana crystals, and these cards make up the remainder of your deck. Serpentshrine Portal is a new spell that deals 3 damage and summons a random 3-cost minion, overloading your crystals by 1. Surging Tempest only costs 1 mana and has +1 attack while you're overloaded. Pair this with the likes of Sludge Slurper and Sandstorm Elemental before strengthening the board using Storm's Wrath to make the most of this keyword. Finally, plant Vessina to give your other minions +2 attack while you're overloaded.

Murloc Paladin deck

Deck code: AAECAZ3DAwSDoQPnsAP+sAP8uAMNxQPbA68HtZgDx50DyqsDkK4Dna4DyLgDybgD9rgD+7gDysEDAA==

Cost: 5800 Dust

Paladin decks have been few and far between recently, but Murloc Paladin is showing signs of success in Ranked. Freshca's deck even managed to propel him from Silver all the way to Diamond. If you have a soft spot for these amphibious friends, it's worth noting that Murloc Paladins tend to struggle against Demon Hunters. It appears to be relatively smooth sailing against many other classes though, including Hunter, Priest, Druid, Shaman, Mage, and even Pure Paladin.

Murgurgle Prime (Image credit: Blizzard)

Murlocs may be small, but together they create a furious-finned army that your enemy cannot contain. Tempo is important, so continue dropping your murlocs onto the board each turn. Playing on curve is easy as this deck only includes cards that cost 5 mana or less, so you always have something to play. Underlight Angling Rod adds a random murloc to your hand whenever you attack and your trusty Coldlight Seer keeps your board healthy. One of the main stars of this deck is Murgur Murgurgle, as it's a valuable little 2/1 with Divine Shield that also shuffles a Murgurgle Prime into your deck. When played, this 6/3 summons four random Murlocs and gives them all Divine Shield.

A small pool of fire-breathing greats supplement this water-dwelling deck to offer a few synergies. If you're holding a dragon, Skyfin summons two random Murlocs and Sand Breath gives a minion +1/+2, throwing a Divine Shield on it for good measure if you meet the same requirement. Scalelord, Bronze Explorer, and Big Ol' Whelp are your scaly activators and Blessing of Kings is included as a reliable finisher.

Highlander Mage deck

Deck code: AAECAf0EHooBiwPJA6sExQTLBO0EigeDlgOfmwOgmwOKngOhoQPCoQP8owOLpAOSpAPypQOEpwP6rAPwrwORsQOEtgOMtgPhtgPFuAONuwPcvgPmvgPexAMAAA==

Cost: 18800 Dust

Highlander Mage may have lost Luna's Pocket Galaxy, but it's still a viable deck if you love casting spells to eventually make way for a board full of chunky minions. There are even a few frosty elementals tossed in and a few cards to facilitate some RNGoodness. If Galakrond Rogue, Warlock, Priests and Druids are getting you down, consider siding with Jaina Proudmoore.

Conjurer's Calling (Image credit: Blizzard)

Don't be afraid to play Zephrys the Great early against Demon Hunters with this particular variant as it has ludicrous options in the late game. Your objective is to survive the early game by any means possible. Thijs' build is also more Taunt-heavy to protect you against aggro decks.

You're running familiar high-cost minions with Conjurer's Calling, and Power of Creation to execute your late-game plans. Blizzard and a Frost Nova/Doomsayer combo can clear pesky enemy boards, and The Amazing Reno hovers in the wings to banish the toughest opposing minions.

Who doesn't love a little RNG, though? Evocation and Malygos, Aspect of Magic lend you even more spells, as if you didn't have enough already. Newcomer, Astromancer Solarian also reminds you why Mage is such a brilliant class, giving you +1 spell damage while it's on the board and shuffling a powerful Solarian Prime into your deck as it departs. Highlander regulars Reno the Relicologist and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza reward you for choosing 30 different cards, as always.

Resurrect Priest deck

Deck code: AAECAa0GBNaZA5ObA8i+A8jAAw3JBoKUA5mbA6GhA6+lA/KlA5mpA5+pA9msA/KsA/2wA5O6A9jCAwA=

Cost: 8520 Dust

People hate playing against Resurrect Priests, and that hate is arguably deserved. Their deck is skewed for late-game domination, containing minions that flood the board to create an impenetrable wall. Even if you manage to clear the first wave, they can continue bringing them back (hence the name). This HSReplay deck maintains a respectable win rate in Platinum ranks and below, but isn't as dominant in ranks Diamond and above.

Mass Resurrection (Image credit: Blizzard)

Resurrect Priest's core cards rarely change, but the Ashes of Outland expansion has seen a few new additions. Renew is a 1-mana spell that restores 3 health and lets you discover a spell. Skeletal Dragon is another new Taunt that adds a random dragon to your hand at the end of your turn.

The rest of the deck is built upon minions that your opponent struggles to remove. Convincing Infiltrator and Khartut Defender are useful minions the first time around, but wouldn't it be fantastic to keep resurrecting them? These cards will help you stay alive.

You have affordable board clears if the opponent is looking a little too strong for your liking, and your other spells allow you to copy and resurrect minions. Catrina Muerte and Archmage Vargoth keep your best minions rolling back into the fray, and once again, we see Bad Luck Albatross creeping in as a tech against Highlanders. This deck includes Galakrond, the Unspeakable for more late game fun.