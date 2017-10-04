Hearthstone voice actor leaks a new 'Tunnel Rodent' card

The voice actor who provides the voice of the Innkeeper in the French version of Hearthstone may have unintentionally revealed details about a new card coming in the next expansion. Pierre-Alain De Garrigues posted video of himself recording a character called Tunnel Rodent—although I wonder if that might ultimately prove to be Tunnel Rat—to his Twitter account, and while he quickly took it down, he wasn't quite quick enough.

De Garrigues speaks French in the video, obviously, but the good people of Reddit translated thusly: "Gift! New Hearthstone recording... not the Innkeeper this time!" He also apparently says that the character "likes explosions." The translator also shared a really terrible image of the card art, clipped from the video (which itself is of very low quality), which may or may not be a placeholder: As another redditor pointed out, it looks an awful lot like the Kobold Geomancer.

Believe it or not, this actually isn't the first time that information about a Hearthstone expansion has been leaked by a voice actor. Earlier this year, another Blizzard veteran, Lani Minella, revealed through her online resume that the then-upcoming Hearthstone expansion would be called Lost Secrets of Un'Goro (although it eventually turned out to be Journey to Un'Goro).

The latest expansion hasn't actually been announced yet, although it's a good bet that we'll hear something about it at BlizzCon. It's also a good bet that De Garrigues, who according to his Wikipedia page has worked on other Blizzard games including Warcraft 3, World of Warcraft, Diablo 3, and Heroes of the Storm, has got some serious explaining to do.

I've reached out to Blizzard for confirmation of the Tunnel Rodent leak, and will update if I receive a reply. In the meantime, you can watch the video in question below. (Sorry, I can't figure out how to make it bigger.)