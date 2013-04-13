Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft footage pits Mage against Shaman, Shaman against Mage

Are you ready for your first proper bout of Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft footage? Oh. How about now? Great stuff. Blizzard's card-battling Warcraft spin-off looks pretty much how you'd expect a collectible card game to look, only with lots of fancy special effects and what seems to me to be a very tactile interface - an encouraging sign. There's a whole 9-minute match to digest here, between the Mage Jaina Proudmoore and the Shaman Thrall, with a shoutcasty man doing his thing over the top. When you're done, have a read of our recent preview , or sign up for the beta over yonder .

I won't spoil who wins, just like I never spoiled that it was Earth all along in the original Planet of the Apes, or that Bruce Willis was really a ghost in Hudson Hawk. But the match is obviously worth a look if you're a CCG fan, and you're wondering how Blizzard's effort compares with the likes of MTG: Duels of the Planeswalkers. It looks quite a bit more Warcrafty, in my expert opinion.