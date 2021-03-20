We've got 10 copies of Hearthstone's Forged in the Barrens Mega Bundle to give away

We're just a week and a half away from Hearthstone's first expansion of 2021, and there's a lot to look forward to. March 30 marks the beginning of the Year of the Gryphon, which is when we'll see the Rise of Shadows, Saviors of Uldum, Descent of Dragons, and Demon Hunter Initiate sets rotate into Wild. Basic and Classic cards are also rolling out of Standard, replaced by Hearthstone's new, free Core Set, which consists of 235 cards.

The year's first expansion, Forged in the Barrens, will also release on March 30, and Blizzard has given us 10 keys for The Forged in the Barrens Mega Bundle to give away.

Forged in the Barrens focuses on WoW's Horde faction, which is made up of tauren, orcs, and the Quilboar—we can expect to see all of those groups pop up somewhere in the new set. We'll also see the introduction of a new mechanic called Spell Schools. This retroactively categorises spells under tags like 'Arcane,' 'Frost,' and 'Holy' to make way for another layer of interesting spell synergies.

As always, the expansion adds a new keyword, too: Frenzy. Minions with the Frenzy label receive a powerful one-time effect that triggers the first time they survive damage. It's heavily inspired by the Enrage mechanic, and it'll be interesting to see how it and the other changes in Forged in the Barrens shift the meta.

As for the Forged in the Barrens Mega Bundle, it's $80 and includes the following items:

80 Forged in the Barrens packs

2 random golden legendaries

Hamuul card back

Hamuul Runetotem alternate Hero

5 golden Forged in the Barrens packs

Battlegrounds Perks

