Have your say: What do you think of World of Warcraft's new expansion?

At Blizzcon this year we caught a glimpse of the future of World of Warcraft, and it's full of kung-fu Panda monks. This time round there won't be a world-ending monster threatening to destroy Azeroth, only Pandas, and their lovely homelands of Pandaria. And a new Monk class. And new PVE scenarios. And a new poke-tastic pet battle system. Oh, and the talent system is being scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up.

One way or another, Mists of Pandaria is going to be quite something, but what do you think of it? Did the very mention of a race of pandas send you running for the 'cancel subscription' button, or do you dig the cuddly new race? If you're a lapsed subscriber, will Pandaria tempt you back into Azeroth? And what about all the other announcements at Blizzcon this year? Are you tempted by the WoW Annual Pass, and what do you think of Blizzard DOTA? And what about those new StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm units? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For the lowdown on Blizzcon 2011, check out our day one round-up , and the day two Blizzard DOTA details , Blizzard Arcade news and overview of StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm's new units .